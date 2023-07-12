Critical Review: Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) versus Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Insurance Australia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Insurance Australia Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Insurance Australia Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $359.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Insurance Australia Group.

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insurance Australia Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 7.00 Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.51 $159.11 million $7.90 47.06

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Insurance Australia Group. Insurance Australia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Insurance Australia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online facilities, brokers, agents, authorized representatives, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

