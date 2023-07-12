Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Crocs has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

