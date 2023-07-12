Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $7.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042745 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029800 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.
About Cronos
CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
Cronos Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
