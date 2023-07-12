Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $7.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

