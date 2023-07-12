Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

