Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 411,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.