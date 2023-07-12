CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

