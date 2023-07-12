CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 159,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 928,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. SVB Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

