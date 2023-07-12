Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading Down 0.2%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.33 and last traded at C$24.33. 411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.38.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$157.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of C$24.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.5878661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

