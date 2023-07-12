CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

