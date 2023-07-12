CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 158,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.60. 435,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,937. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

