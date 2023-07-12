CVA Family Office LLC Has $464,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. 687,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

