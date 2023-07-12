CVA Family Office LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,901. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.84.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.