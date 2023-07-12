CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,476,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,203,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.