CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.