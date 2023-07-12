CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,019. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

