CVA Family Office LLC Sells 806 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 5,290,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

