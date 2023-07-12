D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 223,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 693,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $601.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

