D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 223,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 693,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $601.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
