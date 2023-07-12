D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Up 6%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 223,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 693,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $601.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.