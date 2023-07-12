Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.07. 1,143,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,010. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.