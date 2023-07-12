Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 7,812 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,948.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19.

On Friday, June 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66.

Datadog Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

