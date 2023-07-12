DaVita (NYSE:DVA) & Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Financial Comparison

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DaVita and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 5 1 0 2.17 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

DaVita currently has a consensus target price of $96.88, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. Given DaVita’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

This table compares DaVita and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 4.40% 72.08% 3.59% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Mangoceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.61 billion 0.81 $560.40 million $5.42 19.02 Mangoceuticals $109,661.00 246.89 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Summary

DaVita beats Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.