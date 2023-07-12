Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $417.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.64 and a 200-day moving average of $400.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

