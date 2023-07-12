DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,537.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00314114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

