Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 3216540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

