DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $6,599.63 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

