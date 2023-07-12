DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $7,631.86 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

