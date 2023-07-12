Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.38 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00014358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.05 million and $79,077.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00314323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00925791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00538280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00061850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00130476 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,704,293 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.