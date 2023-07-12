Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,421 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

