Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

