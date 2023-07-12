Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,815 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

