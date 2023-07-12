Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.70 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

