Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

