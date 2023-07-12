Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

