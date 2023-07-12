Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 22,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

