Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 880

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $936.75.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

