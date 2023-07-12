Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.30

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €169.30 ($186.04) and traded as low as €160.45 ($176.32). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €161.20 ($177.14), with a volume of 402,772 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €167.70 and its 200-day moving average is €169.28.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

