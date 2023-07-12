DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,443,000 after buying an additional 980,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,999,000 after buying an additional 812,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

