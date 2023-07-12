Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DFFN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

