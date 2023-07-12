Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $326.50 and last traded at $327.85. Approximately 80,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 147,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.03.

Specifically, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

