Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Holdings Raised by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after buying an additional 8,327,295 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,123,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,915,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,870,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,187,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,999. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.