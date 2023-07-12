Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

