Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,334,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.