Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $71,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,120,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,277. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

