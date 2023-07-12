Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.