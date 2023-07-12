Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.47

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 18617640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 122.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

