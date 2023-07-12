Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.28. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 10,332,352 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

