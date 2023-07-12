Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,757 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.24 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.04.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,063 shares of company stock worth $8,873,797. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

