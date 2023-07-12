Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.39. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

