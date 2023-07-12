Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,651 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.