Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.06.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

