Dogecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140.34 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and $140.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00314523 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013282 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,143,116,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
